In groundbreaking, headline-stealing, seriously-important-to-the-health-of-the-nation news, we’re excited to announce that fabled sea beast the Loch Ness Monster has decided to take a chic little city break to London. Err, possibly. Anyway, there’s photographic evidence that she’s been basking in a lake in Wimbledon, and the camera famously never lies, so trust us on this one, yeah? (That’s not it above, btw.)

The photo was taken by construction site manager Arek Chytros on his morning stroll through Wimbledon Park. He saw a mysterious shape in the water, and said that ‘as soon as I spotted it, I thought of Nessie hence I snapped a picture’. He added: ‘If a real Nessie exists then it’s gotta be some dinosaur that refused to go extinct. I’d like to think that it does exist.’ Let’s hope this quixotic dreamer is right, even though he himself admits that what he saw may well be a submerged tree.

This snap is part of a long line of mysterious Nessie images: although it's the first major photograph to be taken outside her usual stamping ground of Loch Ness. Rumours about a monster lurking in the loch’s depths go right back to AD 565, but gained pace in the 1930s with suspected sightings including the famous 1934 ‘Surgeon’s photograph’, which appears to show the clear head and neck of a plesiosaurus-like sea beast. Frankly, we’re just honoured that London's now a part of the long and fabled history of the Loch Ness Monster. And if a follow-up sighting confirms she popped into nearby whisky bar Dropkick Jonny's for a wee dram on the way home, so much the better.

A portal to the Antarctic has opened in Trafalgar Square (yes, really).

Wake up, Hammersmith! You’ve got a new IKEA on the way.