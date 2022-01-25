Wake up, Hammersmith! You’ve got a new IKEA on the way

Okay, let’s put this on the table upfront. Meatballs. It’s hard to analyse how successful Swedish homewares giant IKEA would have been in this country if some marketing genius hadn’t had the foresight to serve meatballs on site. British people love meat, especially in an easy-to-handle format like balls.

Now, don’t panic. Although the company’s new Hammersmith store, which opens on February 24, is only a quarter the size of its traditional megastores, we are reassured immediately that it will be dishing up those meatballs. As well as the meat version, the plant-based version will also be available – which apparently have just 4 percent of the carbon footprint of their carnivorous equivalent.

In fact, the new shop is the only one of its kind in the UK and one of just eight globally. The store has been awarded a Breeam ‘Outstanding’ certification, a sustainability rating given to less than 1 percent of UK non-domestic buildings. It’s a very different vibe to the news about the giant IKEA at Oxford Circus, clearly.

The Hammersmith branch will focus on home accessories and soft furnishings, with those ever-so-slightly-porny roomsets to help you imaginatise your new life surrounded by good-value Scandi domestic products. Big pieces of furniture will be on display and you can order them, the model that the company used for its previous ‘Planning Studios’ (there was one on Tottenham Court Road for a while).

Some things will be different, though. The Market Hall (that bit just before the tills, where everything is just a couple of quid) will be replaced with products located next to the roomsets they represent. The café too will see the launch of a new food range. The Swedish Deli will serve hot and cold traditional delicacies, including smörrebröd open sandwiches, something called a ‘Nordic Chicken Caesar’ and Swedish mazarin (a kind of almond tart).

Oh, and some balls made of meat, whatever those are.

IKEA Hammersmith, Livat Hammersmith Shopping Centre. Opens Feb 24.

