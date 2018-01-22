Stormzy, DJ Khaled and J Cole announced as Wireless Festival headliners

It’s never too early to start thinking about festivals. Especially during the grimmest month of the year, when the thought of future fun in warmer, brighter days is what keeps us all going till spring. Thankfully, one of the most exciting festival prospects has released some very cool news to get us well and truly in the mood.

London festival scene favourite Wireless has just dropped a whole load of big names to open up its roster announcements. Kicking things off on day one (Friday July 6), US hip hop heavyweight J Cole will headline – prepare to be schooled in rap versatility by this dude. On Saturday, London’s own Stormzy continues his globe-conquering run with a hench headlining spot. Closing the festival on Sunday in their first ever European show will be DJ Khaled and Friends, led by the man who’s basically won Snapchat and collaborated with more A-listers (Rihanna, Drake, Bieber…) than we can count. So grandiose is his social media personality, we’re not 100 percent sure he actually exists IRL, but we can’t wait to be proved wrong on the day.

© James Bridle

As well as those showstoppers, there’ll be plenty more artists stirring up the N4 crowds over the weekend. US hip hop and R&B is well repped by plenty of VIPs, including Rae Sremmurd, Migos, Rick Ross, French Montana, Post Malone and Lil Uzi Vert.

There’s also an impressive list of buzzy London talent on offer: Giggs, Donae’o, Wretch 32, J Hus, MoStack, Not3s, Lisa Mercedez, Hardy Caprio and loads more. To sum up, you will not be short of quality music at Wireless.

Wireless Festival takes place July 6-8 in Finsbury Park.

Get all the latest festival updates right here.