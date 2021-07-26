Waxworks are somewhat freaky, it's true. However, striking a pose next to an eerily realistic facsimile of your favourite celeb will never not be enjoyable.

Who's 'the best' at waxworks? That would be Madame Tussauds, obviously. A new face is joining Tussauds’ iconic collection on Baker Street, and we are enthused. Today, Stormzy announced that his first ever wax figure will be unveiled at the attraction this summer, sharing a behind-the scenes video of him meeting his doppelgänger for the first time. Although the video itself doesn’t give too much away, if we go by his young nephew’s reaction to the figure, it’s going to be pretty realistic. Plus, the news of the waxwork was revealed on the musician’s 28th birthday – how about that for a present?

Madame Tussauds

Tussauds’ wax artists are still putting the finishing touches to the figure, so we're going to have to wait patiently and keep an eye on their socials to see if it lives up to the real deal. But if you have little ones aged 8-16 who fancy grabbing a spot at the exclusive unveiling event on August 11 – hosted by the big man himself – they can enter into a competition. All you have to do is pre-order the new Superheoes book, curated by Stormzy and Merky Books, by midnight on Friday 6 August. Apparently 90 people have a shot of winning an invite, so it looks like something genuinely worth entering if you fancy the book.

