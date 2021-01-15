Stream bedtime stories read by London Zoo’s keepers (and animals!)

If you’re struggling to come up with new ways to keep little ones entertained – or suffering from some of the old lockdown insomnia yourself – ZSL London Zoo might have found the answer. Its motley crew of keepers is stepping away from feeding time and turd-sweeping to take a turn in front of the camera, beaming into your bedroom for story time.

Tails from the Zoo is a new series of bedtime stories streaming on London Zoo’s Facebook page each weekend, starting this Saturday January 16. Each week, a new zookeeper will step up to the challenge of reading an animal-themed children’s book to camera, while the zoo’s most cute and cuddly inmates lark about in the background.

Expect ‘The Tiger who Came to Tea’ read in the company of Sumatran big cats Asim and Gaysha, Anthony Browne’s Gorilla broadcast from the Gorilla Kingdom and ‘There’s a Dragon in my Book’ recited in the presence of Ganas, the zoo’s wise Komodo dragon. Whipsnade Zoo will also be taking part with the streaming, including a David Walliams’s tale ‘The Slightly Annoying Elephant’ told before an audience of roaming animals at the zoo’s Centre for Elephant Care.

‘It’s a tough time for the zoo at the moment – as it is for so many others – and this felt like a fun way to reach out to all the children we miss seeing here so much,’ said zookeeper Sam Aberdeen. While the stories are free to stream, the zoos are also asking for donations to help continue to fund their good work while closed to the public.

Tails from the Zoo will be shared via London Zoo’s Facebook page at 6.30pm each Saturday, starting Sat Jan 16 and until Sat Feb 21.

Want more viewing? These are the best theatre shows to stream online right now.

Watch ‘Amadeus’ on National Theatre at Home tonight.