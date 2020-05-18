Cafés, pubs and restaurants with outdoor seating areas could be set to serve food and drink from stalls this summer

Missing all the things that make London such a great city to live in? Well, don’t fret: it’s looking like street food could be the next trend to return to the capital, and within a matter of weeks. According to the Telegraph, the government is looking at giving venues with a licence to serve food and drink at the front of their premises the option to set up market stalls this summer.

New measures – which come as part of the UK’s easing of its lockdown – could impact cafés, restaurants and pubs which usually have alfresco seating on their pavements. According to the newspaper, it might also include venues without the licence to serve food and drink outdoors, too, in a bid to get the hospitality sector moving again.

The article says that ministers were considering allowing restaurants to take over market squares too, with a government source telling the Telegraph that the plans could mean a ‘more vibrant style of continental town centres in the summer.’

This follows the easing of lockdown in other capitals and cities around the world, where alfresco trends have dominated in favour of reopening indoor venues and enclosed spaces. That includes Vilnius in Lithuania, which has given over its public outdoor spaces to eateries and in effect turned the city into one giant open-air café.

London’s restaurants and bars closed their doors to the public on March 23, although many have since been able to reopen for takeaways and deliveries, or have transformed their spaces into delis and shops in line with the latest lockdown regulations.

See for yourself. Check out the best restaurants in London now doing delivery.

And these ace wine bars are now functioning as shops or delivering to London homes.

Share the story