Support us
Aries store in Soho
Photograph: Courtesy of Aries

Streetwear heroes Aries have opened their first store, and it’s in London

Want to shop the brand in person? No problemo!

India Lawrence
Written by
India Lawrence
Been dying to shop the perpetually cool tracksuit brand Aries in the flesh? Now you can! Aries has opened its first bricks and mortar shop in Soho. The streetwear honchos and makers of T-shirts for chronically online people (hello, Portia from ‘The White Lotus’) have opened their flagship store on Great Pulteney Street.

The 4,000 sq ft two-storey venue was designed in collaboration with Brinkworth and Wilson Brothers, the same duo behind Supreme’s Hollywood store. The concrete and wood space features a unique scaffolding staircase, and bespoke Italian leather Anfibio sofas by Giovannetti. 

You'll be able to cop garms exclusive to the store, as well as pieces from the brand's archive and rotating pop-ups from the likes of vintage sellers Jerks and unisex jewellery brand Bunney.

Inside the concept store is also a swish coffee shop run by Parisian café connoisseurs PaperBoy, making this PaperBoy's first outpost outside of Paris. There will be spaces for rotating pop-ups and exhibitions, opening with pieces that showcase the relationship between Aries and photographer David Sims.

Aries fans, arise! 

      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

