News / Sport & Fitness

Strut and slide your way to a JLo Super Bowl bod at this London dance class

By Samantha Willis Posted: Wednesday February 5 2020, 5:43pm

Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show
Photograph: Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Sure, the buzz surrounding this year’s NFL Super Bowl half-time performance was in part down to the sheer spectacle put on by noughties superstars Jennifer Lopez and Shakira – that much goes without saying. But the main reason it hit headlines so hard was the general public’s sheer disbelief at Jenny from the Block’s bangin’ bod – and epic stage slide.

The morning after the show, Instagram feeds were chock-full with videos of JLo’s stage slide. Aside from a few ‘Slides into the party like’ captions, the majority were ‘Me at 30 v JLo at 50’ memes – the former, depicting a breathless-looking Danny DeVito.

Many of us found ourselves frantically Googling, looking for answers as to how she could remain in such great shape. How can this be? Drastic surgical procedures? Massaging hyaluronic acid into every limb twice per day? Or – could it be all of that sliding and writhing about? That would make the most sense.

Lucky, then, that dance studio Seen on Screen is hosting a workshop to teach you all the moves from that Super Bowl half-time show. Bonnie Parsons, the studio’s founder, is a former backing dancer who’s dedicated to encouraging women (and men, to be fair) to learn routines from their favourite music videos.

So, what’s the point waiting for tonight? Get booked in and foster that half-a-century-old booty.

Seen on Screen’s JLo x Shakira – Whenever, Wherever/Waiting for Tonight workshop will take place on Feb 8 and throughout Mar. £25.

 

