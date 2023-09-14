Sugababes at London O2 Arena: timings, setlist, tickets and everything you need to know

The noughties pop sweethearts are playing their biggest show to date

Since coming back on the scene in 2021, Sugababes fans have gone into overload for a chance to see the noughties pop superstars live. Now, the time has come round, round for their biggest ever show, as the Sugababes will take over the O2 arena this week. The original trio, Siobhán, Keisha and Mutya, will bring their sugary vocals, nostalgic choreography and stylish outfits to the south London venue, belting out bangers like ‘About You Now’, ‘Red Dress’ and ‘Push the Button’. This is everything you need to know about the gig.

RECOMMENDED: Olivia Rodrigo’s 2024 GUTS UK Tour: tickets, pre-sale and everything you need to know

When are Sugababes playing at London’s O2 Arena?

Sugababes are playing the O2 Arena on Friday September 15.

What time will Sugababes come on stage?

The exact time that the Sugababes will take to the stage hasn’t been announced yet, but it’s likely to be some time after 8pm.

When do the doors open?

Doors for the Sugababes’ one-night-only show in the capital will open at 6.30pm.

Any news on the setlist?

There’s not been an official setlist confirmed, but this is what they’ve been playing at festivals over the summer:

Freak Like Me

Red Dress

Hole In The Head

Too Lost in You

Flatline

Today

Ugly

Stronger

Overload

Flowers (Sweet Female Attitude cover)

Push The Button

In the Middle

Round Round

About You Now

Who is supporting Sugababes at the O2?

The ‘babes will be supported by recently Mercury-nominated Shygirl and Boiler Room DJs.

What time will Sugababes’ show finish?

Shows at the O2 arena finish no later than 11pm.

Are there any tickets left?

Sugababes at the O2 has not sold out, and there are still tickets available online ranging from £39-£197.

What’s the London O2’s bag policy?

You can bring in one bag that is sized A4 or smaller. You can bring a larger bag, but it must be left in a baggage storage facility with a £10 cost.

Listen to Time Out’s brilliant new podcast ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’: episode six with Sophie Duker in Dalston is out now.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.