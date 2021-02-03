LondonChange city
Questlove
Photograph: Sundance Film Festival

Sundance 2021: Questlove and ‘Coda’ win big at this year’s film festival

The Roots frontman’s ‘Summer of Soul’ is a five-star classic

By Time Out Film
This year’s Sundance Film Festival turned into a virtual event but the quality of films remained sky high, even if the audiences remained largely at sea level. And the festival awards reflect that. Questlove’s supremely told, high-energy story of the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, Summer Of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised), won Grand Jury Prize for Best Documentary. 

‘It has always been a dream of mine to direct films and telling this story has truly been an amazing experience,’ said Questlove in a statement. ‘I am overwhelmed and honoured by the reception the film is receiving.’ Or, via Twitter:

The big winner in the dramatic film category was Siân Heder’s Coda. The touching drama about the hearing child of deaf parents in New England won Grand Jury Prize, the Directing Award, and the Audience Award – the first time all three awards have gone to the same film. It was also picked up by Apple TV+ for a cool $25m during the festival, so a win all round.

Westworld’s Clifton Collins Jr won Best Actor for Jockey, while the cast of Coda won a Special Jury Award for Ensemble Cast.

In the World Cinema category, Blerta Basholli’s Hive, about a single mum struggling in the aftermath of the Kosovo War, won the major prizes. Jonas Poher Rasmussen’s devastating refugee animation Flee won the Grand Jury Prize.

All these films should be coming soon to a streaming site near you. Check back here for more info.

