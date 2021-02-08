London
Photograph: Good Canteen
Photograph: Good Canteen

Suppress your wfh blues with a curated snack box subscription

Yes, it's totally bougie and unnecessary. Yes, we want it

By
Kate Lloyd
Welcome to our new series, One Good Thing to Do Today. It’s a guide to little things you can actually do in lockdown London that will provide bits of light in these dark times.

Four words: innovative. New. Snackbox. Experience. What does it mean? It means health. It means non-saddening snacks. It means satisfying, wholesome 'tween-meal gobbling.

Good Canteen was created by the writer Bre Graham. It's a subscription service. Once a week a box of 'healthy, elevated snacks and drinks' will arrive at your front door, designed to be eaten at very specific points in the day. In our house we refer to these points as 'peckish o'clock' but Bre calls them 'food swings'.

So say goodbye to your pile of half-eaten donuts and cakes. These boxes are put together with help from trusted brands like Karma Bites, Love Raw, Jarr Kombucha, Something and Nothing Seltzers and Minor Figures Cold Coffee Brew. There's enough in each one to last the full five days, and there's even vegan and gluten-free options available. If that wasn't enough there's even a sort of mindfulness soy candle in each offering. Don't eat that though.

The boxes cost between £30 and £35 (depending on which one you choose) and can be ordered here. Sure it's a pretty bougie treat to splash out on every week, but if you've managed to ditch your Pret lunch or takeaway coffee in lockdown, this could be a nice treat to replace it with. There's only one way to find out. 

