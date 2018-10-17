‘Suspiria’ director Luca Guadagnino on the secret of a great horror

Not all horror films are born equal. You wouldn’t screen the 1999 lizard-based thriller ‘Komodo’ in a night of classics. Or claim that 1997’s ‘The Haunting’ was on a parr with the 1963 original. Even if it did feature Liam Neeson running around in a rather nice tan jacket.

So cinephiles may rightfully have been suspicious about a proposed reimagining of Dario Argento’s 1977 masterpiece ‘Suspiria’, set once again in post-war Germany. Luckily, it’s not terrible. In fact, the film, by ‘Call Me by Your Name’ director Luca Guadagnino, is terrific.

So what does Guadagnino consider to be the recipe for making a hide-behind-the-sofa-calibre horror flick? We spoke to the director and film’s lead Dakota Johnson – who plays dancer Susie Bannion – about their favourite scary movies.

‘Suspiria’ is released in the UK on November 16 and at selected Everyman cinemas on October 31.

Hankering for some horror? Check out our list of the best scary movies.