Sweet dreams are made of... Fortnum & Mason’s new confectionary department

Fortnum & Mason – the sumptuous department store on Piccadilly, decked out in shades of eau de nil – has just unveiled its brand new confectionary department. And the pictures alone are enough to give you a sugar high.

It’s polished marble, mirrored surfaces and gleaming gold edges. A gloriously vintage shrine to all things sweet.

Photograph: Fortnum & Mason

F&M is known for hundreds of blends of tea, its iconic wicker picnic baskets and ready-to-eat delicacies. Think stacks of biscuits, jams and treats all (almost) too pretty to eat.

Photograph: Fortnum & Mason

You’ll find lots of delights, including a refillable hot chocolate station where customers can restock their F&M tins with the good stuff.

Photograph: Fortnum & Mason

This sweet new space is home to more than 500 types of chocolates, including truffle flavours like Kent honey, rose and violet and... Heinz baked beans, which is a nod to when Heinz was first stocked in the store in 1886. It comes rolled in a toasted breadcrumb for that beans on toast kinda vibe.

No such thing as too much sugar? Check out our pick of London’s greatest chocolate shops.

Or sip one of the finest hot chocolates in London.