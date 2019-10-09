Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Sweet dreams are made of... Fortnum & Mason’s new confectionary department
By Ellie Walker-Arnott Posted: Wednesday October 9 2019, 6:07pm

Fortnum & Mason confectionary
Photograph: Fortnum & Mason

Fortnum & Mason – the sumptuous department store on Piccadilly, decked out in shades of eau de nil – has just unveiled its brand new confectionary department. And the pictures alone are enough to give you a sugar high. 

It’s polished marble, mirrored surfaces and gleaming gold edges. A gloriously vintage shrine to all things sweet. 

Photograph: Fortnum & Mason

F&M is known for hundreds of blends of tea, its iconic wicker picnic baskets and ready-to-eat delicacies. Think stacks of biscuits, jams and treats all (almost) too pretty to eat.  

Photograph: Fortnum & Mason

You’ll find lots of delights, including a refillable hot chocolate station where customers can restock their F&M tins with the good stuff. 

Photograph: Fortnum & Mason

This sweet new space is home to more than 500 types of chocolates, including truffle flavours like Kent honey, rose and violet and... Heinz baked beans, which is a nod to when Heinz was first stocked in the store in 1886. It comes rolled in a toasted breadcrumb for that beans on toast kinda vibe. 

