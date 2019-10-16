Sylvanian Families is opening a Christmas pop-up in London this week

A temporary Sylvanian Families shop is launching in Soho on Friday to flog some retro toys. Here’s everything you need to know...

What’s all the fuss?

Remember those cute toy critters from the 1980s? Well, they’re taking over a pop-up space in Soho in the lead up to Christmas. It’ll be selling new Sylvanian Families character, the Guardian Bear, a tiny teddy version of a Queen’s Guard. We hope that hat isn’t bear fur…

What are these little creatures?

The miniature animal figures have been around since 1987 (1985 in Japan), ranging from walnut squirrels to cottontail rabbits. They’re more than just toys: they have their own names, birthdays and personalities. The woodland characters are so popular that there’s even themed restaurants and a dedicated theme park in Japan.

Anything else going on in the land of Sylvania?

You can snap a new profile pic at the London-themed selfie corner, find interactive activities for kids, and a performance area for the Sylvanian characters. They’ll be popping in for regular meet-and-greets throughout the shop’s opening period.

Will I get a chance to bag rare toys?

Yep! The shop will stock old and new ranges. We want the Canal Boat Barge we never got for Christmas...

Anything else I need to know?

There’s a permanent Sylvanian Families store just off Blackstock Road in Finsbury Park. So, if you like, you can shop for fuzzy figurines all year round.

Find the pop-up at 52 Brewer St. Piccadilly Circus. Sat Oct 19-Sun Jan 5 2020. Free.

