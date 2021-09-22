Take a front-row seat at this celebration of London’s sustainable fashion

Learn about the future of style and how to be a conscious consumer

Last week, the glitz and glamour of London Fashion Week basically took up permanent residence on our newsfeeds. We watch slack-jawed as celebrities jetted in to attend incredible shows like this beauty at the Olympic Pool (or London Aquatics Centre, to give it its proper name) or got glammed up for the afterparties to rub shoulders with woman-of-the-moment Emma Raducanu.

For us mere mortals, it was just another week of sitting with incredibly poor posture at our home-working desks, (also known as ‘the kitchen table’).

However, there is a celebration of fashion coming the East End this weekend where you can see the latest runway collections from notable designers and learn more about becoming a sustainable fashion consumer. Which we all want to do, right? It’s called the Fashion District Festival and it kicks off today with a whole bunch of cool talks, workshops and a pop-up where you can shop guilt-free for new and pre-loved clothes.

If, like me, you’re time rich and cash poor, I recommend you get involved in some of the workshops, which include: up-cycling scarves into elaborate kimonos, reworking pearls, chains and waste fabrics into jewellery and crocheting a humble piece of knitwear.

There is also a bonus option for those of you who want to learn about conscious consumerism, but also remain encased within ill-fitting loungewear. Time Out is streaming the main event, a showcase of choreography, fashion and wearable art, on its Facebook page this Thursday September 23 at 7.30pm.

So there’s no excuse for not having your sustainability shit together. Still tempted to shop online for fast fashion? Tune into this and you’ll be whittling contoured and complex dress constructions out of an old wooden chair in no time, you’ll see.

