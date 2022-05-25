Despite recent downpours, there have been some hints that balmier weather is on the horizon, and with June round the corner, we lucky Londoners will be taking to the many parks and green spaces in our capital to make the most of those long summer days.

But, let’s face it, endless picnics and dodgy games of rounders with our crew can lose their lustre eventually, plus sometimes we just want to be outside on our own, maybe even taking the opportunity to walk and experience art simultaneously.

Enter the Wellcome Collection, with the welcome (sorry, unavoidable) news of the launch of Pulitzer Prize-winning composer and sound artist Ellen Reid’s ‘Soundwalk’ on June 23. What that means is that you’ll get to experience contemporary art and enjoy your morning constitutional: ‘Soundwalk’ is a free, GPS-enabled work of public art that uses music to illuminate the natural environment of Regent’s Park and Primrose Hill.

What’s so great about it? The Wellcome Collection has excellent form for commissioning and curating work that takes the wellbeing of Londoners and the city’s visitors very seriously. Cast your mind back and you’ll remember its seasons of ‘Joy’ and ‘Tranquillity’ that allowed us to witness the pleasure of dance or relax in an ancient virtual forest. Soundwalk is no exception: it has been specifically created to encourage self-care and mindfulness, and allow you to experience the pleasure of connection through creativity.

It’s also something that you can go back to multiple times because the experience is user-guided: the path you choose through the park dictates the music you hear, so no two visits will ever be exactly the same. It’s accessed via a free app you can simply download to your phone and you’ll be able to explore at your own pace, triggering musical cells that are chosen to harmonise with the park’s environment and attractions.

The sound has been tailored to the setting too. On Soundwalk’s first UK outing for Regent’s Park, Ellen Reid invited some of her favourite musical collaborations to make special appearances: Kronos Quartet, Shabaka Hutchings (of 2018 Mercury-prize nominee Sons Of Kemet fame), and London-based keyboard virtuosos the James McVinnie Ensemble.

Reid said, ‘It has been an absolute joy creating “Soundwalk” at Regent’s Park. This work of public art is dedicated to the people of London and is intended as a celebration of the individual and collective experiences that bring public spaces to life. There is no starting or ending point, there is no right or wrong way to listen, just explore with open ears.’

Don’t thank us, just go and enjoy. Even if your walk does involve dog poo, litter, crushed snails and wayward toddlers, at least you can be transported by sound.

Download from the App Store from Jun 23. Free.

Prefer cycling? London’s hosting three naked bike rides this summer.

London music festivals have taken a pledge to tackle sexual violence.