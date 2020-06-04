Take part in a celeb-studded raffle to help London’s homeless

A celebrity-powered raffle is raising money for The Big Issue, so it can go on employing homeless vendors, who are currently unable to earn money by selling the magazine on the streets.

The Big Raffle, which opens today (Thursday June 4), boasts a plethora of money-can’t-buy prizes, including an in-character video message from Ray Winstone, a training session with Chris Eubank Jr, some guitar tuition with Serge from Kasabian, Maxine Peake reading you a bedtime story, the chance to have your life history written for you by Adam McKay and breakfast with Lorraine Kelly. There are loads more, so check their site for details.

‘Since the end of March, we’ve been going all-out to completely change, and save, The Big Issue,’ says mag editor Paul McNamee. ‘We’ve come so far, with the generous support of the public. But the battle is not over, nor is it won. We have one more big idea. It’s called The Big Raffle. And it allows us to raise funds again so we continue to help vendors, but it also allows us to find a way to thank you.’

The Big Raffle prize draw closes at midnight on Thu Jun 18. Entries start at £5. But where’s the fun in just buying one ticket?

