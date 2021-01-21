Take part in a free movement and meditation art workshop tonight

Welcome to our new series, One Good Thing to Do Today. It’s a guide to little things you can actually do in lockdown London that will provide bits of light in these dark times.



The Tate Modern had to close shortly after its Bruce Nauman exhibition opened last year. The gallery was supposed to be a bustling hub of contemporary video art and contemporary video art fans right now. But, no. We are all locked down instead.

That doesn’t mean we can’t stay connected to Brucie boy though.



The gallery is putting on a workshop inspired by the artist on Jan 28. The session explores the way Nauman uses his body as a material to explore what it means to be human. It also conveniently involves meditation and working on our body’s ability to repair and restore to create big ol’ feelings of joy – an ideal vibe for these depressing, exhausting times.



Tune in for free at 7pm and join performance artist, dance, and movement psychotherapist Ekin Bernay as he runs through a repetitive series of movements. The aim? To slow down and connect with your inner power, to find out your body’s limits and to tap into healing properties of moving your body around a bit.

