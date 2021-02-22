Take part in a relaxing indoor forest bathing sesh

Welcome to our new series, One Good Thing to Do Today. It’s a guide to little things you can actually do in lockdown London that will provide bits of light in these dark times.

For reasons that I know; you know; we all know, it’s hard to get out and about much at the moment. The refreshing wilds of rural Britain feel very distant when you’re barely leaving your flat, let alone Zone 3. But what if you could bring those wilds to you? That’s the promise of an indoor forest bathing event happening later this week.

Outdoor forest bathing involves mindful walks through nature, hugging trees and lying amongst the forest floor, to find balance and reconnect with the world’s more rugged side. Virtual forest bathing promises the same benefits without you needing 100 acres of woodland in your Hackney two-bed.

A collab between gut health brand Purearth and breath workshop runner Richie Bostock, the indoor forest sesh will take place on February 23 at 6pm, in... your bathroom. Tickets cost £22.50 and include everything you need for the session as well as a number of wellbeing drinks to consume throughout the process – from a Turmeric Repair Boost shot to some post meditation kefir.

The plan? Fill the room with houseplants, run a warm bath, apply a soothing clay mask and then join Bostock online for a series of mind- and gut-soothing breathing exercises. The aim? The same happy, relaxed sensation you get from a hike in the Lake District but without actually going there.

We’re not going to lie, the event does very much have a Goop air about it, but we’ve all got a lot of time to kill at the moment so why not give it a try? If nothing else, it’s a good excuse to have a nice, long bath.

