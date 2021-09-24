Taron Egerton makes his West End debut in ‘Cock’

Tickets on sale now for the revival of Mike Bartlett’s classic early play

Before he found TV supremacy with ‘Doctor Foster’ et al, Mike Bartlett had his first proper hit play with ‘Cock’, a short, sharp satire about a man, John, who finds himself romantically torn between his long-term male partner and a loving woman. Starring Ben Whishaw, Andrew Scott and Katherine Parkinson, the original Royal Court production won wild acclaim but never managed a West End transfer, perhaps because of the difficulty in finding the time in its starry cast’s schedules.

But now it’s back in a new production helmed by ‘War Horse’ director Marianne Elliott that’ll star Taron Egerton of ‘Rocketman’ and ‘Kingsman’ fame making his West End debut as John’s male partner, with ‘Bridgerton’ main man Jonathan Bailey as John. They’ll be joined by Jade Anouka (a stage stalwart, though probably best known for TV’s ‘His Dark Materials’) and Phil Daniels, of Phil Daniels fame.

Tickets are on sale now for what’s set to be a thrilling revival of a modern classic.

‘Cock’ is at the Ambassadors Theatre. Mar 5-Jun 4 2022. From £20, book here.

