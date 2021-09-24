London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Taron Egerton, 2021 Cock
Photo by Elliott Harper ProductionsTaron Egerton, 2021 Cock

Taron Egerton makes his West End debut in ‘Cock’

Tickets on sale now for the revival of Mike Bartlett’s classic early play

https://d32dbz94xv1iru.cloudfront.net/customer_photos/43122bbc-2679-4281-9e7f-1ae310456060.jpg
Written by
Andrzej Lukowski
Advertising

Before he found TV supremacy with ‘Doctor Foster’ et al, Mike Bartlett had his first proper hit play with ‘Cock’, a short, sharp satire about a man, John, who finds himself romantically torn between his long-term male partner and a loving woman. Starring Ben Whishaw, Andrew Scott and Katherine Parkinson, the original Royal Court production won wild acclaim but never managed a West End transfer, perhaps because of the difficulty in finding the time in its starry cast’s schedules. 

But now it’s back in a new production helmed by ‘War Horse’ director Marianne Elliott that’ll star Taron Egerton of ‘Rocketman’ and ‘Kingsman’ fame making his West End debut as John’s male partner, with ‘Bridgerton’ main man Jonathan Bailey as John. They’ll be joined by Jade Anouka (a stage stalwart, though probably best known for TV’s ‘His Dark Materials’) and Phil Daniels, of Phil Daniels fame.

Tickets are on sale now for what’s set to be a thrilling revival of a modern classic.

‘Cock’ is at the Ambassadors Theatre. Mar 5-Jun 4 2022. From £20, book here.

Best London plays to book for right now.

Latest London theatre reviews.

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.