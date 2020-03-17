Tate has closed all of its museums

The Tate galleries (Tate Modern and Tate Britain in London, Tate St Ives in Cornwall and Tate Liverpool in Antwerp, sorry, Liverpool) have become the first major art institutions to announce their temporary closure in face of the ongoing Covid-19 situation. The organisation announced it would be shutting all of its galleries from today through to May 1 at the earliest.

Although Tate is the first to announce these precautionary measures, it definitely won’t be the last. The Natural History Museum looks set to go next, with other big institutions set to follow suit. This comes hot on the heels of action by almost every small gallery in town, which have already been closed for at least two days.

The brilliant Seb’s Art List website has a full, and continuously updated, list of all London gallery and museum closures.