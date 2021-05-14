Tate has created a Yayoi Kusama-themed lunch menu

Do you like art? Do you like food? Do you like arty plates of food? Well, you’re in luck, pal, because Tate Modern is launching a new menu inspired by much-loved artist Yayoi Kusama.

After being postponed from last year because of, well, you know, the artist’s ‘Infinity Rooms’ show is finally open at the Tate Modern on May 18. You might remember Kusama’s spotty pumpkins which were almost definitely all over your Instagram feed in 2016, unless you were living under a rock or something, in which case… google it, I guess.

Photograph: Katie Wilson

To celebrate the Japanese artist’s new show, the Tate Eats team has created a Kusama-inspired menu. For lunch, there’s mackerel tataki with green-chilli relish, and yakitori venison served with burnt spring onions, ponzu and cucumber. There’s also an afternoon tea menu featuring edamame houmous, radish and wakame sandwiches and a roast-beef sandwich with pickled mooli, wasabi and watercress.

On the drinks front, there’s a ‘shimmer’ tea which is infused with sparkling edible glitter. They’ve even collaborated with The Drop Project to make a Kusama-inspired beer called Haze, a hoppy number infused with yuzu.

The menu launches on May 17 and is available until June 12. Because of Covid restrictions, you’ll need to book in advance (you know the rules by now, spontaneity is off the cards for the foreseeable future) and you can only book a meal if you’ve got a ticket to the exhibition. But tbh it would be a bit weird if you didn’t want to see Kusama’s incredible installations while you’re there too.

