Courtesy Ota Fine Arts and Victoria Miro © YAYOI KUSAMA

Tate Modern’s show of TWO magical Yayoi Kusama Infinity Rooms is coming in 2021

You’ll be able to book soon and it’ll only cost you a fiver

By
Eddy Frankel
Two of Yayoi Kusama’s famous ‘Infinity Rooms’ were due to go on display at Tate Modern back in May, as part of the art museum’s year-long celebration of its twentieth birthday. Then guess what? Yep. Anyway, the gallery has now announced that the display will go ahead in 2021. It’s a great chance two absolutely iconic works by the Japanese artist. If 2020 has boggled your mind, prepare for it to be blown into Cadbury’s Mini Eggs by these babies. 

Installation view of ‘Infinity Mirrored Room – Filled with the Brilliance of Life 2011/2017’ at Tate Modern © Yayoi Kusama Photo courtesy of Tate Photography

The featured works are ‘Infinity Mirrored Room – Filled with the Brilliance of Life’, one of Kusama’s largest installations and specifically created for her landmark 2012 retrospective at Tate Modern. The other piece is ‘Chandelier of Grief’, a 2016 room which creates the illusion of a boundless universe of rotating Swarovski crystal chandeliers. 

Kusama, whose spotty pumpkins basically destroyed Instagram back in 2016, began her infinity or mirror room series in 1963, disorientating environments that play with notions of space and distance as well as creative possibilities and her own sometimes troubled mental state. Experiencing one of them is unforgettable. There are no details currently as to the dates of the show, but we do know that it will be open for booking soon, and that tickets will be free for Tate members, and £5 for non-members. Don’t miss it!

Find more information and updates here.

Find lots of great art to see right now, right here.

Check out the great Michael Clark show at the Barbican.

More essential things to do this autumn.

