Team GB is streaming the London 2012 Olympics opening ceremony today

Remember back in 2012 when we all came together to celebrate the Olympic Games in London? The capital felt like a happy place to be that summer, so maybe this news will spark some nostalgic joy. Team GB has announced it will live stream the opening ceremony from London 2012’s Olympic Games on its Facebook page from 4pm this afternoon.

The four-hour epic held in Stratford and directed by Danny Boyle included such highlights as the Queen parachuting into the Olympic Stadium, Mr Bean playing along with the London Symphony Orchestra and Tim Berners-Lee gifting the World Wide Web. Perhaps most poignant was the moment honouring our NHS, with children bouncing triumphantly in a stadium filled with hospital beds while dancers dressed as medics crowded around them (many of them were actual doctors and nurses).

So grab the popcorn (and some tissues – you’re gonna feel this), tune in at 4pm via this link, and it’ll all be wrapped up just in time to join a nationwide clap in honour of the NHS and those caring for others right now across the country. It should be enough to bring back those 2012 warm and fuzzies.

