Telepathic molluscs and Jimi Hendrix... Curzon Soho is hosting some Canadian cinematic treats

‘Blame Canada’ sang the kids from South Park, but we will do no such thing. Not when Canada is decamping to the Curzon Soho for four days of fresh and funky cinematic treats. Canada Now 2018 kicks off on Thursday and runs through to May 6, showcasing some of the country’s most intriguing and eclectic filmmaking voices.



Kicking off the mini-fest is Sundance winner ‘Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked the World’, a rock doc charting the impact of indigenous musicians on rock music. Look out for the likes of Buffy Sainte-Marie, Robbie Robertson and some guy called Jimi Hendrix in the Sundance winner.



Also on the line-up are ‘Black Cop’ – a gritty look at race relations and law enforcement – and The delightfully weird-sounding ‘All You Can Eat Buddha’ promises trippy visuals and mind-reading octopuses – or octopi. Or both.

Head to www.canadanow.co.uk/showtimes for more info and to book tickets.

