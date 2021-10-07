Temple tube station’s grey concrete roof terrace has been given a kaleidoscopic makeover by London-based artist Lakwena Maciver.

Titled ‘Back in the Air: A Meditation on Higher Ground,’ Maciver’s rooftop art installation features a series of interlocking geometric patterns inspired by her Ugandan heritage. One block of brilliant colour contains the unifying message: ‘Nothing can separate us’.

As well as following the multicoloured lines of Maciver’s artwork, visitors can check out a brightly painted replica one of London’s famous cabmen shelters situated on the roof. The overall effect, as you can see below, is kind of mesmerising.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 180 The Strand (@180.studios)

‘They say that the Garden of Eden was the first temple — the story goes that we were cast out of the Garden, and ever since then we have been longing to find our way back,’ said Maciver. ‘This idea of a subconscious yearning for paradise sits in stark contrast to the highly colonised, concrete environment that now surrounds Temple Station. Yet it is this which has become the impetus for this public intervention.’

‘Back in the Air’ is the first installation at The Artist’s Garden – a partnership with Westminster City Council and part of its Inside Out festival and WestminsterReveals campaign – and will be on show until April 30, 2022. It is co-commissioned with 180 Studios and supported by Vigo Gallery, WSP, Northbank BID and Transport for London.

