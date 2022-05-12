Tesco is launching a co-working space in a supermarket

The first one is coming to New Malden

Have you ever been in Tesco and thought: wouldn’t the vegetable aisle be the perfect place to hold the morning meeting? Nope, us neither. But ‘hybrid working’ took on a new meaning this week when Tesco launched a new co-working space. You can now pick up your carrots and emails in one place. We just can’t believe this wasn’t invented sooner.

Later this month, the first workspace will open at Tesco Extra in New Malden. The 3,800 sq ft mezzanine will include 30 co-working spaces, 12 private desks and a meeting room.

Thanks to the rise in online shopping, big supermarkets now find themselves with loads of extra space in stores where they used to stock electronics, CDs and DVDs – items that are now either defunct or bought digitally. Tesco thought that an office space would be the ideal alternative.

The supermarket is working with office operating companies IWG and Regus on the trial.

Louise Goodland, head of strategic partnerships at Tesco said: ‘We are always looking to serve our customers and communities better and we will be interested to see how they respond to this new opportunity.’

Mark Dixon, chief executive of IWG, added: ‘People don’t want to spend hours commuting every day and instead want to live and work in their local communities. A Tesco Extra in a suburban location, in the middle of a vibrant local community, is the perfect location for flexible office space.’

Jars of pesto and tins of tomatoes do make for an exquisite Zoom background. Andy Warhol, eat your heart out.

