Test your Harry Potter knowledge at a quiz night in the actual Great Hall

Accio Harry Potter fans – here’s your chance to prove that the wizarding world is just common knowledge to you. The Warner Bros Studio Tour is hosting Harry Potter quiz nights on the actual set this summer, where you can pit yourself against other teams to decide who’s the real master of magic.



What can dedicated Potterheads expect? Definitely the opportunity to swot up beforehand, because the tour, featuring the Forbidden Forest, Diagon Alley and more, is included. Quizzers will then have a hot meal complete with butterbeer at the Backlot Café, before making like Harry, Ron and Hermione sitting their OWLs and embarking on some Sirius-ly (sorry) good quizzing in the Great Hall.

If you win, you’ll get a bag of pretty swish (and flick) exclusive HP goodies. Sorting hats off and thinking caps on.

Harry Potter Quiz Nights in the Great Hall take place on Jul 5, 12 and 19 at Warner Bros Studio Tour: The Making of Harry Potter.

Tickets, which cost from £65, go on sale June 5 and are available to book here.

Love Harry Potter? Check out our guide to Harry Potter tours and more magical things to do in London.