If Londoners didn’t already have enough reasons to be excited about the Platinum Jubilee, TfL has launched a number of London buses in a regal shade of purple to mark the occasion. The eight double-deckers were released on Friday May 13 and are covered in a snazzy Cadbury-coloured wrap.

If you live outside Zone 1 like the rest of us commoners, you’ll have to make a pilgrimage to central London to spot one of the majestic vehicles as they’re exclusively parading along ‘royal routes’, going past sites like Kensington Palace, Westminster Abbey and various Royal Parks.

Andy Lord, TfL’s chief operating officer, said: ‘I hope that Londoners and visitors alike will enjoy looking out for our celebratory bus wraps and station activities while making the most of what the capital has to offer during the bank holiday weekend.’

The buses were funded by bus operators like Arriva and RATP, opposed to TfL who've had a bit of a cash shortage as of late.

TfL will be operating regular services over the whole Jubilee weekend (June 2-5), but Lord has advised people to check before they travel, as lots of services and roads may be busier than usual and some central London roads will be closed for the celebrations.

The purple buses are part of a series of tributes to Queen Lizzie that are being put on by TfL. There will also be festive station announcements and digital displays at stations with royal sounding names (think Queensbury, Royal Victoria, Walthamstow Queen’s Road) to ‘help Londoners and visitors get into the party spirit,’ TfL said. We’re expecting something along the lines of the traditional English chant ‘We like to drink with…’ Just don’t forget the journey juice!

