TfL has had the best reaction to Brexit Day

However you feel about today – the day the United Kingdom leaves the European Union – it can’t be denied that it’s a big one in the history of our city and our country. If only because we’ve been thinking, talking and arguing about it since 2016.

And, whatever your political stance, TfL have marked the occasion in a way that’ll warm even the most hardened Londoner’s soul.

Commuters on the Northern line this morning were greeted with the message: ‘London is Open, today and always.’

This just put a bit of a lump in my throat on the tube ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8YeHoT6Iuk — Terri White (@Terri_White) January 31, 2020

London mayor Sadiq Khan launched the ‘London is Open’ campaign after the 2016 vote to show the world that our city still welcomes people and ideas from across the globe. The message is one that continues to resonate with a lot of Londoners.

❤️💔🇪🇺 This just about broke me at Bank station this morning. #LondonIsOpen pic.twitter.com/UEjVwjs4Qg — Suzanne Wheatley 🕷🇪🇺 (@suzyredred) January 31, 2020

A message from Sadiq also met commuters in various tube station entrances this morning.

A message of encouragement from our mayor in tube stations this morning: #LondonIsOpen 🇬🇧🇪🇺 pic.twitter.com/AwCygljCR4 — Stefan Habel (@StefanHabel) January 31, 2020

Meanwhile, a bunch of our fave London institutions have been sharing the London is Open message too.

London is open and always will be. pic.twitter.com/p36i0XvMH6 — Museum of London (@MuseumofLondon) January 31, 2020

Dance transcends borders. Whatever our nationality or background, we can all enjoy and connect through dance.



To the EU audiences, artists & staff who help make Sadler’s Wells a vibrant global home for dance: you belong here. You are and will always be welcome. #LondonIsOpen pic.twitter.com/hsF7HJgsqd — Sadler's Wells (@Sadlers_Wells) January 31, 2020

At the heart of what we do at Soho is telling stories. We are very lucky and very proud to have performers, companies, stories and audiences from all over the world in our building. Today, and everyday, we want you to know that you belong here and you are welcome. #LondonIsOpen pic.twitter.com/3ReKppMG4k — Soho Theatre (@sohotheatre) January 31, 2020

Nearly 60 percent of the city’s voters put their X next to Remain in the EU referendum, while the list of the UK’s most-strongly Remain areas was dominated by London boroughs, with more than 70 per cent of residents voting to Remain in Barnet, Bromley, Lambeth, Ealing, Harrow, Haringey, Hackney, Havering City of London, Kingston, Merton, Richmond, Sutton, Islington, Wandsworth, Camden, Southwark and Hammersmith & Fulham.

This map shows the most European parts of London

There’s a Brexit party happening in Parliament Square tonight. Here’s what we know about it