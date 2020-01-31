Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right TfL has had the best reaction to Brexit Day
TfL has had the best reaction to Brexit Day

By Ellie Walker-Arnott Posted: Friday January 31 2020, 1:22pm

Piccadilly Circus tube entrance
Photograph: ZGPhotography/Shutterstock.com

However you feel about today – the day the United Kingdom leaves the European Union – it can’t be denied that it’s a big one in the history of our city and our country. If only because we’ve been thinking, talking and arguing about it since 2016. 

And, whatever your political stance, TfL have marked the occasion in a way that’ll warm even the most hardened Londoner’s soul. 

Commuters on the Northern line this morning were greeted with the message: ‘London is Open, today and always.’ 

London mayor Sadiq Khan launched the ‘London is Open’ campaign after the 2016 vote to show the world that our city still welcomes people and ideas from across the globe. The message is one that continues to resonate with a lot of Londoners.  

A message from Sadiq also met commuters in various tube station entrances this morning. 

Meanwhile, a bunch of our fave London institutions have been sharing the London is Open message too. 

Nearly 60 percent of the city’s voters put their X next to Remain in the EU referendum, while the list of the UK’s most-strongly Remain areas was dominated by London boroughs, with more than 70 per cent of residents voting to Remain in Barnet, Bromley, Lambeth, Ealing, Harrow, Haringey, Hackney, Havering City of London, Kingston, Merton, Richmond, Sutton, Islington, Wandsworth, Camden, Southwark and Hammersmith & Fulham.

