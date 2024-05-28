TfL has revealed loads of stunning new cycle routes for every London borough

Transport for London has partnered with Strava to encourage more Londoners to cycle for fun on the weekends

If you go on a cycle ride and don’t record it on Strava, did it even happen? Lovers of sharing their exercise on social media will be thrilled to hear that TfL is launching new Strava cycling routes for every London borough. On yer bikes!

In a bid to encourage Londoners to trade four wheels for two, TfL has launched Cycle Sundays with Strava routes to go with it. These routes are designed to be cycled at leisure and not for commuting – riding to work with a double decker up your backside and a white van on your right is a different story.

The new routes have been carefully selected by TfL and a range of partners including British Cycling, Cycle Sisters, JoyRiders, London Cycling Campaign, Sustrans and Wheels for Wellbeing. Routes include tours of London’s best parks like Greenwich and Battersea as well as routes through the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, Hackney Marshes and Ally Pally.

TfL is encouraging riders without their own bikes to hire Santander Cycles – a day pass allows unlimited journeys under 30 minutes from £3. Plus, with a new Day Pass, Santander Cycles e-bikes will be available to members for an additional £1 per half hour. E-bikes are otherwise available for £3.30 per 30-minute ride for non-members and customers without a Day Pass, or a fare of £1 per 60 minutes for monthly and annual members.

Anyone can become a member by creating an account for free here or through the app.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said: ‘I'm committed to enabling more Londoners to experience the joys of cycling in the capital. That’s why I'm delighted to support Londoners who are new to cycling, or who haven't got their bike out of the shed in a while, to give it a try on Sundays. TfL is offering a range of cycling discounts and training, as well as highlighting leisure routes people can use in their local area.

‘Those who don’t have their own bike can hire one from the 800 Santander docking stations dotted around the capital and take advantage of the Day Pass, allowing unlimited journeys under 30 minutes from £3. I hope this exciting initiative encourages more Londoners to get out cycling, and incorporate active travel into their daily lives.’

Here’s the full list of new routes promoted by TfL in each London borough, as well as the partner that helped put each route together.

Barking & Dagenham

Eastbury and Parks Tour (British Cycling)

(British Cycling) Dagenham's green spaces (British Cycling)

(British Cycling) Barking Park Figure of 8 (British Cycling)

(British Cycling) Tour of the Parks (British Cycling)

Barnet

Oak Hill Park Fun (British Cycling)

(British Cycling) Barnet at its Best - by Bike! (British Cycling)

Bexley

Bike Loop from Barnehurst

Brent

Discovery route from Brent Civic Centre (London Cycling Campaign)

(London Cycling Campaign) Dollis Hill to City of London (London Cycling Campaign)

(London Cycling Campaign) Graceville via canal to the Collective at Old Oak (JoyRiders)

(JoyRiders) Tour of Brent Parks from Kilburn (JoyRiders)

Bromley

Norman Park Dash (British Cycling)

Camden

Hampstead Heath Link (British Cycling)

(British Cycling) Back and Forth Across the Heath (British Cycling)

Croydon

A Wander round Wandle Park (British Cycling)

(British Cycling) Tram and Lake Loop (British Cycling)

(British Cycling) Let's Hit the Parks! (British Cycling)

(British Cycling) Wandle Trail (Sustrans)

Ealing

S1 Northfields and Syon Park (London Cycling Campaign)

(London Cycling Campaign) S2 Ealing and Acton (London Cycling Campaign)

(London Cycling Campaign) S3 Southall and Greenford (London Cycling Campaign)

(London Cycling Campaign) S4 North Ealing (London Cycling Campaign)

(London Cycling Campaign) Dr Who Trail (British Cycling)

Enfield

River Lea Discoverer (British Cycling)

Greenwich

Greenwich to Woolwich (London Cycling Campaign)

(London Cycling Campaign) Tower Bridge to Greenwich (Sustrans)

Hackney

Golden Circle (Sustrans)

(Sustrans) Dalston to Harringay Green Lanes (London Cycling Campaign)

(London Cycling Campaign) Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park Cycle Tour (British Cycling)

(British Cycling) Millfields Park Return (JoyRiders)

Hammersmith & Fulham

Boat Race Ride (British Cycling)

Haringey

Ally Pally and the North London Heights (London Cycling Campaign)

(London Cycling Campaign) Loop de Loop Through the Parks (British Cycling)

(British Cycling) Haringey to Walthamstow Wetlands (Cycle Sisters)

Havering

Follow the Leader (British Cycling)

(British Cycling) Romford Ride through Raphael and Lodge Farm Parks (British Cycling)

(British Cycling) Historic Byeways and Greenways (British Cycling)

Hillingdon

The Uxbridge Lido Cycle (British Cycling)

(British Cycling) Town to Country Adventure (British Cycling)

Hounslow

National Trust Osterley Park and House (British Cycling)

Islington

Parks and stadiums old and new with a trip through the woods (British Cycling)

(British Cycling) From St P to Vicky P (British Cycling)

Kingston

A Trip to the River (British Cycling)

(British Cycling) Hampton Court to Kingston (TfL Cycleway)

Lambeth

South West London Commons (British Cycling)

Lewisham

Deptford Family Ride (London Cycling Campaign)

(London Cycling Campaign) Chinbrook Meadows Loop (British Cycling)

(British Cycling) Forster Memorial Park (British Cycling)

Merton

Romford Ride through Raphael and Lodge Farm Parks (British Cycling)

(British Cycling) The Wandle Trail (British Cycling)

Newham

Let's Roam - Traffic Free Loop (Newham Council)

(Newham Council) Let's roam - Roding Valley Way (Newham Council)

(Newham Council) Let's roam - South of the River (Newham Council)

Redbridge

Redbridge cultural tour (British Cycling)

(British Cycling) Fairlop waters family ride (British Cycling)

(British Cycling) South Redbridge Parks Tour (British Cycling)

Richmond

New Crane Path/Thames Path (London Cycling Campaign)

(London Cycling Campaign) Palaces of West London (London Cycling Campaign)

(London Cycling Campaign) A Taste of Ham (British Cycling)

Southwark

Southwark Park Ecology Trail (British Cycling)

Sutton

Beddington Park (British Cycling)

Tower Hamlets

Bow Locks Bash (British Cycling)

(British Cycling) Waterways to Wapping (British Cycling)

Waltham Forest

Hollow Ponds Return (JoyRiders)

(JoyRiders) Coppermill Circle (Waltham Forest Council)

(Waltham Forest Council) Murder and the Orient (Waltham Forest Council)

(Waltham Forest Council) Planes, Bikes and Automobiles (Waltham Forest Council)

(Waltham Forest Council) A wander down the hill (Waltham Forest Council)

Wandsworth

King George's Park Pootle (British Cycling)

(British Cycling) Battersea Park Loop (British Cycling)

(British Cycling) Mordern to Tooting (London Cycling Campaign

You can find all the specific routes and information on how to join the TfL Cycle Sundays Strava Club on TfL’s website here.

ICYMI: London Zoo needs your help to celebrate its 200th birthday.

Plus: This London tube station is getting a new step-free entrance.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.