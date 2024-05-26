This London tube station is getting a new step-free entrance

London’s transport network is constantly in the process of becoming more accessible. Back in February it was revealed that three more London tube stations will be going step-free (Northolt, North Acton and Hampstead), while earlier this year TfL announced 80 measures to improve accessibility on tubes and buses.

Soon another London tube station will get more accessible – and this time it’s the turn of one of the capital’s newest stations. Battersea Power Station’s tube stop, which opened in 2021, will open a second accessible entrance next spring.

Users of BPS station might note that the terminus actually already boasts step-free access – and indeed it does. Mini-ramps are available for between trains and platforms, while there is also step-free access between the street and the platform. Battersea Power Station is simply getting even more accessible.

BPS’s new entrance will sit under 50 Electric Boulevard, a massive office space designed by Foster + Partners (the all-star architecture firm also responsible for other London stuff like the Millennium Bridge, City Hall and the redone Wembley Stadium).

About the new Battersea Power Station entrance, a TfL spokesperson said: ‘Working in partnership with Battersea Power Station Development Company, work is well underway on building a second step-free entrance to the Underground station at Battersea Power Station which opened as part of the Northern Line Extension in September 2021.

‘The new Western Entrance on Electric Boulevard will provide additional step-free access to the existing station and a more direct link to the Battersea Power Station development. It will include two new escalators, a new lift and is due for completion in spring 2025.’

Time Out and Battersea Power Station

Since Battersea Power Station opened to the public back in 2022, the art deco icon has become one of London’s most popular attractions. Read up on the place with Time Out’s ultimate guide to BPS, read about it being named one of the world’s best cultural attractions and check out our review of its arty hotel.

Did you see that potential designs for M&S’s controversial new Oxford Street store have been revealed?

Plus: London is getting a brand-new fleet of electric double-decker buses.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.