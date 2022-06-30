London
Cocoa butter club pride tfl
Photograph: TfL

TfL is putting up some very special LGBTQ+ posters to celebrate 50 years of Pride

The posters will feature game-changing queer collectives like the Cocoa Butter Club and phrases in Polari, a secret gay language

Written by Alex Sims
TfL has just released some fabulosa news. In the run-up to this weekend’s Pride parade on Saturday July 2, which marks its 50th anniversary this year, Transport for London will be decorating its tubes, trains and bus stations with a collection of colourful posters celebrating London’s LGBTQ+ community. 

Polari, a secret language used by gay men in the 20th century, will feature on lots of the signs. So expect to see plenty of posters wishing you a ‘bona night out‘ and complementing your ‘dolly old eke’ (aka ‘pretty old face’). 

Pride TfL polari
Photograph: TfL
Pride TfL
Photograph: TfL

Other posters will spotlight game-changing queer communities and businesses, including the brilliant Cocoa Butter Club, which has carved out an important space for Black and brown cabaret artists in the city, Gay’s The Word, the pioneering bookshop which is the UK’s oldest queer independent bookseller, iconic queer nightlife venue the Royal Vauxhall Tavern and inclusive sports teams such as Stonewall FC, London Cruises and London Otters Rowing Club. 

Pride TfL
Photograph: TfL
Pride TfL
Photograph: TfL

‘From seasoned queens covertly gossiping in Polari huddled on the top deck of an old Routemaster in the ’60s, to members of Lesbians and Gays Support the Miners headed to their meeting at The Bell pub in King’s Cross in the ’80s, to jumping on the underground to see old friends at First Out Cafe in the ’90s, on to the non-binary or bisexual young adults of today enroute to  Gay’s The Word for the first time, the bus and Tube network has carried LGBTQ+ communities to marches and parades and parties for as long as there has been somewhere to go and a queer culture to revel in,’ says Uli Lenart, a bookseller at Gay’s the Word's bookseller. ‘Thanks for getting us there, TfL.’

‘It's so important to showcase safe LGBTQ+ spaces across London and show the brilliant network and community that exists in our capital,’ said Emma Gant, from London Otters. 

Keep your eyes peeled for the posters as you head out this week, which will be displayed across the London Underground, London Overground, DLR, Elizabeth line and bus stations. And zhoosh it up for Pride.

  • Alex Sims Contributor

