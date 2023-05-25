Thanks to the city’s wealth of queer bars, clubs, nights and other spaces, London’s LGBTQ+ scene is among the most fabulous in the world. But, it’s Pride Month when the LGBTQ+ celebrations really take off, as Pride in London fills the city with LGBTQ-themed events, protests and parties. At its very centre is the annual Pride parade.
Once again this year the route will begin in Hyde Park. Setting off from Hyde Park Corner, the procession will head down to Piccadilly Circus, then turn south onto Haymarket and Trafalgar Square, before ending in Whitehall Place.
When is the London Pride Parade 2023?
This year London’s Pride parade will place on Saturday, July 1.
This year’s theme has yet to be announced. Last year’sPride in London parade, which had the theme #AllOurPride, attracted a record 1.5 million people to the streets of London, so this year’s event has plenty to live up to.
Christopher Joell-Deshields, Pride in London CEO, said: ‘We were ecstatic to be back on the streets of London in protest and celebration in 2022 with #AllOurPride. We look forward to London’s LGBT+ communities coming together again on July 1 2023 as we continue to show up for visibility, unity and equality for all LGBT+ people.’
What time does the London Pride Parade start?
As in previous years, the London Pride parade will start at noon at Hyde Park Corner. The grandstand in Haymarket will be open from 11am.
Who will be performing in the London Pride Parade line-up?
This year’s line-up has yet to be announced, but expect to see a wealth of LGBTQ+ talent across multiple stages, including the main stage in Trafalgar Square.
The best places to watch London Pride parade 2023
Image: Jessica Girvan / Shutterstock
Hyde Park Corner
This is where every float and marcher will enter the parade and the first place along the route that spectators can officially spectate. All the participants have to wait their turn, so don't panic if you haven’t spotted your mates yet.
Image: Davi Barbiere / Shutterstock
Piccadilly Circus
The tourist-bait centre of the known world also provides a fantastic view of the Pride Parade, against a backdrop of mighty adverts, open-top buses and all the rest. But... you’ll have to get here early if you want to grab a front-row spot.
Haymarket
This is where you’ll find the Pride Parade official grandstand, but even if you don’t have tickets to that, you’ll be able to get a great view of the parade here as it passes down the road.
Image: Mykola Romanovskyy / Shutterstock
Trafalgar Square
By this point in the Pride Parade route, there’s a little bit more space to get a really good view of the (literal) proceedings. Still, it will be properly chockablock, so bear that in mind.
Whitehall
This is the parade’s final stop. Afterwards, many marchers will head into Soho or nearby Trafalgar Square to watch the rally and performances, eat, drink, hang out and the rest. Enjoy!
