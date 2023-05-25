London’s Pride parade is one of the highlights of Pride Month. Here’s where to see the best of the rainbow-hued action

Thanks to the city’s wealth of queer bars, clubs, nights and other spaces, London’s LGBTQ+ scene is among the most fabulous in the world. But, it’s Pride Month when the LGBTQ+ celebrations really take off, as Pride in London fills the city with LGBTQ-themed events, protests and parties. At its very centre is the annual Pride parade.

Once again this year the route will begin in Hyde Park. Setting off from Hyde Park Corner, the procession will head down to Piccadilly Circus, then turn south onto Haymarket and Trafalgar Square, before ending in Whitehall Place.

Time Out London Pride Parade route map for 2023

When is the London Pride Parade 2023?

This year London’s Pride parade will place on Saturday, July 1.

This year’s theme has yet to be announced. Last year’s Pride in London parade, which had the theme #AllOurPride, attracted a record 1.5 million people to the streets of London, so this year’s event has plenty to live up to.

Christopher Joell-Deshields, Pride in London CEO, said : ‘ We were ecstatic to be back on the streets of London in protest and celebration in 2022 with #AllOurPride. We look forward to London’s LGBT+ communities coming together again on July 1 2023 as we continue to show up for visibility, unity and equality for all LGBT+ people.’



What time does the London Pride Parade start?

As in previous years, the London Pride parade will start at noon at Hyde Park Corner. The grandstand in Haymarket will be open from 11am.

Who will be performing in the London Pride Parade line-up?

This year’s line-up has yet to be announced, but expect to see a wealth of LGBTQ+ talent across multiple stages, including the main stage in Trafalgar Square.

