That crazy popular Dirty Vegan pop-up is coming back

American-style comfort food joint Dirty Bones is bringing back Dirty Vegan, its crazy popular meat-free pop-up. In March, sessions sold out within an hour: people must have been excited about the cauliflower fried ‘chicken’ and aubergine buffalo hot ‘wings’.

There’ll be a vegan dinner every Tuesday from May 8 until June 5 at the Shoreditch branch of Dirty Bones. For £25 per person, you’ll get three courses of sharing-style vegan food that can be matched to beer, wine and cocktails. The fried ‘chicken’ will be served on buckwheat waffles, the ‘wings’ will come with an almond-yoghurt dressing, and there’ll be vegan mac ’n’ cheese made with almond milk.

All sounds nice and greasy, but kind of healthy at the same time. Just how we like it.

The Dirty Vegan pop-up runs every Tuesday night from May 8 until June 5. You can book via the Dirty Bones website.

