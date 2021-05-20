You'll be able to see Luke Jerram's jaw-dropping 'Gaia' throughout June

An enormous, eye-catching Earth sculpture by artist Luke Jerram is being brought back to the Old Royal Naval College, at Maritime Greenwich. Did you see it last time? Maybe not, because it entirely sold out before its run was cut short by The Incident.

The Painted Hall is already an impressive space. Occasionally referred to as ‘the British Sistine Chapel’, every inch of its walls and ceiling are covered by paintings created in the 1700s by British artist James Thornhill. Plop Jerram’s ‘Gaia’ in there and you've got a mind-bending, perspective-skewing room and no mistake.

To make matters even more profound, the sculpture is accompanied by a head-spinning, surround-sound composition created by BAFTA-winning composer Dan Jones. He's done some Attenborough nature docs, so you know you're in safe hands there.

This internally-lit, humungous replica Earth (a full seven metres in diameter) was made using detailed NASA imagery. The idea is that when you look at it, you feel like an astronaut experiencing the famous Overview Effect. If you get a chance check it out in the evening (you can book a late slot to view it every Friday) when 'Gaia' is lit up like a big, thought-provoking lantern.

The late-night Friday openings will also include after-hours access to the building's fantastic café, as well as the collection of Baroque and contemporary art, upstairs in the Hall.

'Gaia' will be suspended in the Painted Hall during June, until July 1. Book your tickets here.

