It’s September. And whether you’re in the process of picking your firm and insurance choices, or just want some validation that you’ve chosen well, it’s university ranking season. The Daily Mail has already weighed in on the capital’s best unis, as has the Academic Ranking of World Universities. This time, it’s the Guardian’s turn.

For it’s annual league table, the Guardian looks into eight different measures of performance: entry standards, student to staff ratio, percentage satisfied with teaching, percentage satisfied with feedback, spend per student, average entry requirements, career after 15 months and continuation of degree (eg. going into a relevant field).

So, after all that number crunching, the title of London’s top institution (according to the Guardian at least) goes to the London School of Economics.

LSE placed fourth overall, beaten by Oxford, St Andrews and Cambridge respectively. It earned an overall score of 88.1 out of 100, faring particularly well in the career prospects category with 93 percent of students in a job after 15 months.

For unis hailing from the capital, runner up was Imperial College in fifth place overall, followed by University College London down in ninth, University of the Arts London at 13 and King’s College London at number 28. You can see how the rest of the country’s institutions did in the Guardian’s guide here.

More higher education on Time Out

One ranking not enough? Here’s what the Academic Ranking of World Universities thinks are the best UK unis, this is what QS named the best universities in the country for 2025 and here’s what real students ranked the UK’s best unis for student satisfaction. Plus, these are the UK uni courses with the highest-paid graduates.

RECOMMENDED: The best universities in the UK, according to the Daily Mail.

Get the latest and greatest from the Big Smoke – from news and reviews to events and trends. Just follow our Time Out London WhatsApp channel.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.