People go to university for different reasons. Some are there to throw themselves into academia and become experts in their field. Others go for the university experience, to make friends and have a few wild years before venturing out into the real world. And others are there to further their career prospects, to get qualifications or skills they can apply to a profession.

All of which are very valid reasons to head to university. If you’re just at uni for that final reason, however, we have just the thing. Last week the Guardian revealed its 2025 university guide – and while the guide revealed which unis the newspaper reckons is best overall for 2025, it also had several sub-categories, including which universities are best for getting a job afterwards.

Interestingly, a London university topped this part of the Guardian’s table. Imperial College London is apparently Britain’s best university for having a career after graduation, despite coming fifth in the overall ranking.

This part of the Guardian’s study looked at the percentage of students that reported having a ‘career’ 15 months after graduation. A ‘career’ in this case means those in ‘graduate-level jobs’ or those ‘in further study at professional or higher education level’. At Imperial, an impressive 96 percent reported having a career after graduation.

And Imperial wasn’t the only London uni to feature in the Guardian’s employability rankings. London School of Economics (LSE) came fifth with 93 percent, while University College London came eighth with 90 percent.

