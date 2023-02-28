#BakeforUkraine is back this year and it’s just released a banging line-up of restaurants and chefs taking part. It’s raising funds for the Legacy of War Foundation and profits will go towards Ukrainian civilians who have been affected by the war.

Instagrammer and foodie Clerkenwell Boy will return to host the bake sale again, alongside food writers Olia Hercules and Alissa Timoshkina. Seventeen bakeries will take part, either creating signature one-off bakes or supplying their most-loved goodies.

In a celebration of Ukrainian food and drink, you’ll be able to sample the Ukrainian honey cake made by Yurii Kovryzhenko at Mriya Neo Bistro. And don’t miss out on Toklas Bakery’s famous choux buns, filled with lashings of decadent ling honey crème mousseline. After stuffing yourself with pastry and cream, cleanse your palate with Ukrainian spirits supplied by Dima’s Vodka. Bodmo!

Other top London restos taking part include The Good Egg, Ottolenghi, Bao, Brat and more. Here’s the full list of participants:

Bao

Birley Bakery

Brat

Claridge’s ArtSpace Café

Daisy Green

Gail’s

Hummingbird Bakery

Karaway Bakery

Mriya Neo Bistro (by Chef Yurii Kovryzhenko)

Ottolenghi

Pump St Bakery

Santa Nata

The Snapery

Toklas Bakery

The Good Egg

Violet

To get your hands on baked goods for a good cause head down to Toklas Restaurant in Temple on Saturday March 4 from 10am. Make sure to get down early as it will only be open until the bakes sell out.

#BakeforUkraine, Toklas Restaurant, 1 Surrey St, WC2R 2ND. Sat Mar 4, 10am-1pm. Free entry.

