Part of Bayswater Road in Westminster has been renamed in solidarity with Ukraine

Westminster City Council leader Adam Hug and His Excellency Vadym Prystaiko, Ukrainian Ambassador to the UK unveil the new Kyiv Road sign

A year ago today, Russian armed forces began an invasion of Ukraine that has since wreaked devastation upon the country. The numbers are staggering. Millions of Ukrainians have been displaced by the war, with tens of thousands of civilians killed or injured and thousands more troop casualties.

To mark one year since the invasion and in an act of solidary with Ukraine, Westminster City Council is renaming one of its roads. Part of Bayswater Road in W2, between Palace Court and Ossington Street, will be renamed ‘Kyiv Road’ after the Ukrainian capital.

Adam Hug, leader of Westminster City Council, explained the change:

‘The request for a new place name has come from the Ukrainian community itself. Westminster is home to Ukrainians displaced by the war, and our residents have opened their hearts and their doors to those fleeing Putin’s war machine.

‘It’s a small stretch of road, but we want to show the people of Ukraine that their struggle has a visible place in our city.’

The name change is happening today (February 24) and has been paid for by the council. If you happen to live on that stretch of Bayswater Road (unlikely, but hey) you won’t need to change your address.

It’s just one of a few events across London marking the first anniversary of the war in Ukraine. A vigil was held last night in Trafalgar Square, featuring music and speeches, while tonight Marble Arch will be lit up in yellow and blue and the Ukrainian flag will fly above Westminster City Hall. Protestors have also painted a Ukrainian flag on the road outside the Russian Embassy.

You can read more about Kyiv Road’s name change on the Westminster City Council website, then find out how Londoners can help the people of Ukraine.

