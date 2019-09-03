The baker behind Harry and Meghan’s wedding cake is opening a Hackney wine bar

Last spring, when Harry and Meghan announced that their royal wedding cake would be created by Hackney bakery Violet, it sprung the eatery – and pastry chef Claire Ptak – to the top of London’s must-munch cake destinations.

Unsurprisingly, since then, demand for Violet’s sweet treats has gone through the roof – so much so that now Ptak is opening a second, larger site. And this time, it’s got wine.

The new bakery and bar, with a current working title of Violet Corner, will take residency at the corner (duh) where Mare Street and Westgate Street intersect, a stone’s throw from London Fields. Serving cakes and pastries in the morning, lunch (think toasties and salads) in the afternoon and booze in the evening, the plan is for the new branch to have a license until 10pm or 11pm – plenty of time for some late-night snacks, too.

Anna Frost, formerly of Columbia Road small-plates restaurant Brawn, will be on wine duties, creating a menu predominantly focused on natural wines, while you’ll also be able to indulge in a cocktail or two, should that whet your whistle.

Due to open in January 2020, you’ve still got a while to wait but start salivating now: screw roses, everything’s coming up Violet.

