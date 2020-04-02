The BBC is airing Euro ’96 to fill the football-shaped hole in your life

If you’re lamenting the prospect of a football-less future for the foreseeable, the BBC has some good news for you.

Over June and July, the Beeb is digging into its archives and airing highlights from Euro ’96 – which England hosted – to fill the hole left by the cancellation of the Euro 2020 tournament. That means you can relive Alan Shearer’s Golden Boot-winning goals and Paul Gascoigne’s dentist’s chair celebration – and pretend you’re back in a simpler time when the words ‘self-isolation’ had never left your lips.

And if the tedium of a Saturday with an empty fixture list is too much to bear, the BBC will be livening things up by replaying some of the best matches from its archives, and ‘Match of the Day’ will transform into ‘Match of Their Day’, with the BBC’s football pundits choosing their favourite Premier League matches and moments from footballing history.

The BBC is also stepping up to the plate to make up for other sporting cancellations. As Wimbledon has been called off, in early July it will screen some of the best moments from the tennis championship, including Andy Murray’s 2013 and 2016 men’s singles wins. Highlights from the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympic Games will also be broadcast in July to fill the void left by the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

So, get ready to place your bets, or maybe not...

More London events you can stream online now.

Our guide to the latest events cancelled in London.