The Twenty Two hotel in Mayfair
Photograph: Courtesy of The Twenty Two

The best hotel in London has been revealed

It’s posh, it’s in the west and celebs seem to adore it

India Lawrence
Written by
India Lawrence
Travel + Leisure has announced the 100 best new hotels in the world, and only one is in London. The Twenty Two in Mayfair – a kookily decorated, 31-bedroom boutique boarding house – is ostensibly London’s very best hotel of 2022. If you like your walls heavily wallpapered, your cushions extremely plush and your mini bar stocked with kombucha, this could be the hotel for you. 

Dubbing itself as a ‘west London hideaway’ for the ‘creative and curious’, the hotel on Grosvenor Square also has a swanky subterranean members club. It’s giving more bourgeoisie than basement bar, as it’s known to attract affluent arty types, slebs (FKA Twigs, Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss have all been papped there) and a ‘hedge-fund crowd’. 

Rooms don't come cheap, as the smallest double will set you back £670 a night. Each room or suite has its own unique decor, designed to 'reflect the individuality of our guests and our manor’s history as a family home', the hotel's website says. 

There were two other UK-based hotels on the global list, which were the Gleneagles Townhouse in Edinburgh and The Fox at Oddington in Moreton-in-Marsh. 

Our pick of the best hotels in London.

London is officially the 'nepo baby' capital of the UK.

