The best nights out in London this weekend

This Saturday, another new festival is making its debut in the capital. It’s a big 'ol celebration of London’s queer club culture and honestly, it looks brilliant. We’re talking, of course, about Body Movements. While the event itself is definitely something worth checking out, perhaps controversially, I think that one of the best things about day festivals is all the afterparty options they bring with them. With that in mind, here’s our round-up of the best nightlife this week.

Harpies x Little Gay Brother

If you don’t get round to Eris Drew and Octo Octa's loved up, high-octane raving at Body Movement’s daytime dance – or if you fancy doubling up on the fun – the duo will be topping the bill at one of the festival’s many afterparties. This one is thrown by premier queer clubbing crew, Little Gay Brother, and Harpies, the UK’s first LGBTQ+ strip night. Tickets are a little on the spenny-er side, but they’re also providing some subsidised tickets for people who are unemployed or on lower incomes, and the names on the line-up speak for themselves.

Eris Drew b2b Octo Octa, Maze & Masters, and more. Studio 9294, E9 5LN. Sat, 9 Oct. 23:00 - 06:00. Tickets from £17.50.

Hodge b2b Lurka

Unsure if you fancy a lazed, cocktail catch up this Friday night, or if you'd rather break a sweat on the dance floor? NT’s offers space for both – you can chill on sofas, drag a fag on the terrace overlooking the city skyline, or bop it out by the decks. This week is especially worth a visit as two of Bristol’s best underground DJs are going head to head for a night of wonky, wiggly techno. And for a fiver – or free before 9pm – you really can’t go wrong. Tickets to see these guys at London's bigger venues would usually be closer to twenty quid, where you’d probably also have a lot more wankers cutting about. Just saying.

Hodge b2b Lurka. NT’s Loft, E8 3RL. Fri, 8 Oct. 17:00 - 02:30. Remaining tickets from £5.

FABRICLIVE: Butterz, Daytimers & Visa Free

Fabric has been getting better and better at promoting up-and-coming talent, as this thundering label showcase demonstrates. Independent grime imprint Butterz will be tearing up Room 1, headed by the bass-heavy producer Flava D. Meanwhile, South Asian-aligned collective Daytimers will be filling Room 2 with the exciting, varied sounds of D-Lish, DJ Ritu, Freshta, Kylin Tyce and Yung Singh. There’s a lot going on here, and while there’s certainly other nights boasting bigger names, this is set to cement some newcomers into your auditory memory book.

FABRICLIVE with Elijah & Skilliam, Flava D and more. 77a Charterhouse St, EC1M 6HJ. Fri, 8 Oct. 23:00 - 06:00. Remaining tickets from £18.

Body Movements Afterhours: Dalston Superstore

If there’s one way to celebrate the end of London’s queer clubbing festival, then it’s with an intimate dance at Hackney's most colourful party house, Dalston Superstore. Electro-techno titan Hannah Holland will take to the decks along with eclectic mixer High Hoops, joined by a bunch of additional names to welcome you through the rainbow-cladded doors. And although this one is a little further away from the festival compared to some of the other afterparties, if Saturday nights at Superstore are anything to go by, the music will be loud, energy high, and the mood? Ecstatic.

Hannah Holland, High Hoops & more. Dalston Superstore, E8 2PB. Sat, 9 Oct. 21:00 - 04:00. £10 on the door.

Rinse presents I Love: Funky

Community radio station Rinse FM have launched a snazzy new events series celebrating the various iterations of electronic music culture in the UK. Kicking things off is this massive night dedicated to UK funky, featuring live performances from Donae'o and Katy B, as well as a whole heap of DJ sets and MCs. In due course, the station also has plans to produce a documentary and vinyl complication based around the genre – funky stuff.

Katy B, Supa D, and more. Ministry Of Sound, SE1 6DP. Sat, 9 Oct. 23:00 - 06:00. Remaining tickets £26.

