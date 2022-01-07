The best of Camden, picked by a clued-up local

Camden resident and punk Anderson Garcia Rodrigues gives us a guide to London’s most indie neighbourhood.

‘I like this street next to the station because you can eat different things – Mexican, Portuguese, Brazilian, Spanish – not just the classic fish and chips. I really like the restaurant Made in Brasil.’

Inverness St, NW1 7HB.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BOYS DON’T CRY TATTOO (@boysdontcry_tattoo)

‘This was the first place I got work when I came to Camden Town. I was designing tattoos for the shop. Everybody is really friendly. I like it because you can be yourself there – talk freely, and get a tattoo.’

269 Camden High St, NW1 7BX.

‘This is a vintage store where you can find any type of clothes. For dressing up, for work, for partying... You have no idea how much stuff you can find here.’

225 Camden High St, NW1 7BU.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Nightingale Mansion Owner (@the_nightingale_mansion)

‘Sai Sai sells punk- and goth-style clothes. When I go in, I always see things I’ve never seen before anywhere else. It’s a really special place for goths and punks and underground cultures. I have a belt and a corset from here that I really like.’

26 Chalk Farm Rd, NW1 8AH.

‘This is really important: when people go to Camden Town they always ask me where they can get their guitar fixed or buy an instrument. This is the one. I have a T-shirt, a guitar, a lot of things from here from whenever I walk past.’

23 Chalk Farm Rd, NW1 8AG.

‘They have everything in Camden Market. You can find vinyl records, see shows at Shaka Zulu, take pictures with the statue of Amy Winehouse, eat so many different types of food. I love sweet foods and there’s a lot of them there.’

Camden Lock Place, NW1 8AF.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Hawley Arms (@thehawleyarms)

‘This is the pub Amy Winehouse played in. I like it because you don’t just see pictures of Amy here, you see old photos of the Sex Pistols, The Clash, The Rolling Stones, plus all of their autographs. You feel like time’s stopped. The architecture inside is also really amazing.’

2 Castlehaven Rd, NW1 8QU.

‘Everything in there is so futuristic. I have never seen clothes like this in my life. It’s got really incredible things you only see in movies, and amazing displays.’

Stables Market, Chalk Farm Rd, NW1 8AH.

Read our guide to Camden.

Read a local’s guide to the South Bank.