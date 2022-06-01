The best of Vauxhall, picked by a cool local

Food podcaster Hugh Smithson-Wright (of ‘Hugh’s Joy of Food’) picks his favourite places around Vauxhall.

‘A legendary LGBTQ+ venue. It’s home to nights as eclectic as Duckie – I’ve been going for 20 years – BeefMince, Bar Wotever and Solve-Along-a Murder-She Wrote. The RVT has fended off several greedy developers, and became the first venue to be listed sui generis, aka in a class by itself, by Historic England for its significance to queer history in the UK.’ 372 Kennington Lane, SE11 5HY.

‘I feel pride that the UK’s only dedicated LGBTQ+ theatre is in Vauxhall. As well as the main house, there’s a snazzy cabaret lounge. They’ve also added a terrace and refurbished the bar.’ 72 Albert Embankment, SE1 7TP.

Photograph: Alexander Baxter

‘This is one of London’s most beautiful dining rooms – it’s dripping with chandeliers. I’ve been coming here since it opened about a decade ago, and the magic never wears off. The food is modern British and always thrilling.’ 30 Wandsworth Rd, SW8 2LG.

‘This Aussie-style all-day café and brunch spot in Embassy Gardens does a “Brekkie Bun” – with eggs, bacon, rocket and chutney on a soft roll – that can see off any hangover.’ 7 New Union Square, SW11 7DN.

‘When I moved to my current flat, I scoped out the nearest pubs. The Surprise didn’t seem like the most promising one. It felt like it belonged to its regulars: multiple screens showing multiple sports and a darts league that often took over the back room didn’t scream “Newcomers welcome!” But once I went in, I found a warm welcome and a great selection of snacks (I couldn’t love a pub that didn’t stock Scampi Fries).’ 16 Southville, SW8 2PP.

Photograph: Alex Draper

6. Larkhall Park

‘What I really love about Larkhall Park is that it feels like it belongs to the community. It’s not famous or pretty enough for anyone outside of the area to choose to visit, so park users are usually families, groups of friends or local sports teams kicking a ball about.’ Courland Grove, SW8 2PX.

