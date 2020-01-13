The best pictures from London’s No Trousers on the Tube day

If you went down to the tube yesterday, you were in for a big surprise, because Sunday January 12 marked No Trousers on the Tube Day, the one day of the year where it’s acceptable to get on the underground without being fully dressed.
Part of the global No Pants Subway Ride, which was launched in New York in 2002, hundreds of Londoners made their way around the city without any keks to mark the eleventh year of this baffling event, which culminated in an afterparty at O’Neills on Wardour Street.
The unseasonal activity, which has now spread to 60 cities around the world, was started in an effort to help city-dwellers shift the January blues, and the mood was certainly one of jubilation.
If you weren’t there yesterday and are curious as to what hundreds of people in just their pants on the London underground looks like, we’ve rounded up the best photos in the name of investigative journalism. Enjoy!
If you missed out then we’d recommend waiting for next year to join in, heading into work on the central line sans jeans on a Monday morning doesn’t have quite the same jovial feel to it.
Or find a cosy pub where you can hole up away from the gloomy weather and set the world to rights.