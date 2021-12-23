Cheap stuff, secret stuff and heavy-hitting cultural stuff to fill your calendar with for January 2022 in London

Hello, 2022! It is truly great to see you.

January is the ideal time to discover London on a budget and without the crowds. Many of city's very best theatre and musicals, restaurants and bars - ranked definitively by Time Out's crew of expert local editors - offer discounted tickets and cheap meal deals. Check out Time Out’s recent Best of the City Awards for a handy starter list. Spend cold, clear days walking off the festive pounds in the city's glorious parks and spectacular walking routes. Cosy up with drinks on a beautiful heated winter terrace, or in one of the 100 best pubs in the city. And catch up on magical lights, winter wonderlands and Christmas shows before they disappear.

Find out more here about how Time Out's independent editors review and rate events and venues.

And bookmark our regular weekend guide for even more things to do in the city.