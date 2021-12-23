This January’s New Year’s Day Parade took place online, but the organisers are determined that the 2022 event will fill the streets of London, as it’s supposed to. Exact timings and locations are still TBC, but the parade will begin at noon in Piccadilly. A host of acts have already been booked, including the City of London Brass Band, Pandemonium Drummers and cheerleading squad Ultimate Cheer. Updates on the logistics and performers will be posted on the LNYDP’s website and social media.
More excellent suggestions for stuff to do on New Year's Day.