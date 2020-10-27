LondonChange city
asap pizza
Photograph: Asap Pizza

The best pizza to come out of lockdown is returning to London each Sunday

Asap Pizza parties are set to take over Flor each week

By
Laura Richards
We love a success story, especially when it involves stringy cheese. That’s why we’re thrilled to announce the return of Asap Pizza. One of the best things to come out of lockdown, the pizza delivery service arrived hot and fresh out the kitchen of Flor in Borough Market. Asap retired in September when Flor was able to reopen its doors again, but now the owners and chefs behind these perfect pies are letting the concept rise again – in the form of a weekly pizza party. 

Asap Pizza will take over Flor each and every Sunday (starting Sunday November 1), bringing back some of lockdown’s most memorable toppings along with new flavours. Known as Asap Sundays, the weekly menu will be available from 1pm to 7pm for indoor tables or outside groups in the restaurant’s new heated area facing Borough Market. 

Guests can book ahead, but space will be saved for walk-ins and takeaways are also an option. So snap up a Spice Grrl (’nduja sauce, caciocavallo cheese, honey, Sicilian oregano) or a Marg & Rita (tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil and spenwood cheese) and relive those lockdown ‘good times’. 

Asap Sundays will run from 1pm to 7pm each Sunday from Nov 1. Tables can be booked here

Read all about Asap Pizza and its chef Pam Yung here.  

