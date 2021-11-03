London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Photograph: Richard M Lee / Shutterstock.com
Photograph: Richard M Lee / Shutterstock.com

The best things to do in Sutton, picked by a clued-up local

Sutton United FC’s striker picks pubs, parks and a great museum

Written by
Nicole Garcia Merida
Advertising

Faye Butler, head of women’s football and longest-serving player at Sutton United FC gives you a guide to her neighbourhood. 

1. The Grumpy Mole

‘This is a gastropub kind of thing with a really good range of food, à la carte, as well as afternoon tea. It’s very good value for money and the atmosphere is really fun. It’s got a modern interior and a nice pub garden where you can sit in the evenings.’ Ewell Rd, SM3 8BU.

2. Honeywood Museum

‘This is a restored family home from the seventeenth century that sits next to Carshalton Ponds, a big watery area where there are ducks. They’ve decorated it how it would have looked back in that time. They run activities throughout the year, which are family- orientated. There’s a nice tea room too.’ Honeywood Walk, CSM5 3NX.

3. Shinner & Sudtone

‘A nice, quirky little bar on Sutton High Street. It’s got craft beer, with a really good atmosphere and cool decor. There’s lots of good, tasty food available and it’s dog-friendly. It’s not just your normal bar, it’s got a bit of an edge to it.’ 67 High St, SM1 1DT.

4. Dotty’s Teahouse

‘Dotty’s is a quirky little shop but they also do a lovely afternoon tea. They sell loose-leaf tea from local suppliers and a range of cakes and biscuits, with gluten-free and vegan options available. We don’t have many shops that cater for that sort of thing in the area.’ 108 High St, SM5 3AE.

5. Empire Cinema

‘Empire is just off the back of Sutton High Street. They’ve just refurbished it all, so they’ve got the reclining chairs – it looks really nice in there now. I take my four-year-old daughter, she always wants to go in the “lay-down chairs” as she calls them.’ St Nicholas Centre, St Nicholas Way, Sutton SM1 1AZ.

6. Nonsuch Park

‘It’s a huge area that borders Sutton, Cheam and Epsom, and the last standing park that’s part of Henry VIII’s estate. Nonsuch Mansion and the grounds around it are there. On Saturdays they have a 5k park run, so you can do that if you fancy.’ 23 Ewell Rd, SM3 8AB.

7. Chilli Chilli Bang Bang

‘A modern, really good take on Indian cuisine. The food is just absolutely brilliant. I go there again and again and again. I’d really recommend a visit to that one.’ 481 London Rd, SM3 8JW.

Did you know that there's a carbon-neutral community in Sutton?

The best things to do in Dagenham

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    More on Love Local

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.