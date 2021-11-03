The best things to do in Sutton, picked by a clued-up local

Faye Butler, head of women’s football and longest-serving player at Sutton United FC gives you a guide to her neighbourhood.

‘This is a gastropub kind of thing with a really good range of food, à la carte, as well as afternoon tea. It’s very good value for money and the atmosphere is really fun. It’s got a modern interior and a nice pub garden where you can sit in the evenings.’ Ewell Rd, SM3 8BU.

‘This is a restored family home from the seventeenth century that sits next to Carshalton Ponds, a big watery area where there are ducks. They’ve decorated it how it would have looked back in that time. They run activities throughout the year, which are family- orientated. There’s a nice tea room too.’ Honeywood Walk, CSM5 3NX.

‘A nice, quirky little bar on Sutton High Street. It’s got craft beer, with a really good atmosphere and cool decor. There’s lots of good, tasty food available and it’s dog-friendly. It’s not just your normal bar, it’s got a bit of an edge to it.’ 67 High St, SM1 1DT.

‘Dotty’s is a quirky little shop but they also do a lovely afternoon tea. They sell loose-leaf tea from local suppliers and a range of cakes and biscuits, with gluten-free and vegan options available. We don’t have many shops that cater for that sort of thing in the area.’ 108 High St, SM5 3AE.

‘Empire is just off the back of Sutton High Street. They’ve just refurbished it all, so they’ve got the reclining chairs – it looks really nice in there now. I take my four-year-old daughter, she always wants to go in the “lay-down chairs” as she calls them.’ St Nicholas Centre, St Nicholas Way, Sutton SM1 1AZ.

‘It’s a huge area that borders Sutton, Cheam and Epsom, and the last standing park that’s part of Henry VIII’s estate. Nonsuch Mansion and the grounds around it are there. On Saturdays they have a 5k park run, so you can do that if you fancy.’ 23 Ewell Rd, SM3 8AB.

‘A modern, really good take on Indian cuisine. The food is just absolutely brilliant. I go there again and again and again. I’d really recommend a visit to that one.’ 481 London Rd, SM3 8JW.

